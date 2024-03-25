BoxLunch Disney Exclusives That Are Perfect for Sweater Weather

You can never have too much Disney apparel and if your wardrobe is craving something new that speaks to your fandom, BoxLunch should be your go to destination! Whether you’re repping Cars, Tangled or another Disney fave, you won’t want to pass up these fun selections.

Disney fans have no shortage of options when it comes to movie and series merchandise and BoxLunch has a wonderful selection of exclusive character-inspired apparel that embraces their favorite franchises while keeping them fashionable.

This month they’re back with more Disney-inspired apparel and today we’re looking at their offerings that span Disney and Pixar films and characters like: Toy Story, Stitch, Moana. Lightning McQueen, Goofy, and more. First up let’s hit the racetrack with Lightning on a graphic tee that's covered in prints and wording just like a racing shirt should be!

Disney Pixar Cars Lightning McQueen Racing Allover Print T-Shirt — BoxLunch Exclusive

If McQueen is not your guy but you love racing vibes, Stitch steals his color palette for his own racing jacket complete with checkered flag bands on the sleeves. Then Toy Story’s Woody and race car RC are drenched in blue, green, and black coloring on their own sporty jacket.

Disney Lilo & Stitch The Red One Racing Jacket – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Pixar Toy Story Woody & RC Racing Jacket – BoxLunch Exclusive

If a baseball jersey is the thing missing from your closet you can have tons of fun with these tops that don’t support a real sports team but rather Disney faves! Te Fiti’s name takes over this ombre coral top and has “Moana” and “16″ (the year the movie debuted) on the back.

Disney Moana Te Fiti Baseball Jersey — BoxLunch Exclusive

Dale and Chip from Chip ‘n Dale’s Rescue Rangers bring their signature styles to the classic jersey cut that’s accented with patches featuring them and the RR logo. The backs bear their names and the number “89″ to represent the year the TV show launched.

Disney Rescue Rangers Dale Baseball Jersey – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Rescue Rangers Chip Baseball Jersey – BoxLunch Exclusive

It might be spring but we’re still feeling sweater weather and what better way to warm up than with a cardigan or vest! Goofy fans will love the dark green cardigan that looks like a golf course and has patches and embroidery of Goofy on the green.

Her Universe Disney Goofy Golf Women's Cardigan – BoxLunch Exclusive

Then for those obsessed with Toy Story, a polka dotted Bo Peep and Sheep sweater vest will compliment a range of stylish bottoms (we’re thinking golf shorts and skirts especially!); while a colorful cardigan featuring Buzz, Aliens and other characters will serve as a perfect companion piece for your partner or bestie.

Her Universe Disney Pixar Toy Story Bo Peep Isometric Women's Vest — BoxLunch Exclusive

Her Universe Disney Pixar Toy Story Isometric Women's Cardigan — BoxLunch Exclusive

Finally Stitch returns on a large floral hoodie that reads “Ohana” and is presented in his signature blue color. Meanwhile Rapunzel (and her hair) take over the back of a purple zip up sweater that’s decorated with flower, paintbrush, and lantern icons. Oh and we can’t forget Pascal who’s changed his skin to match the sweater.

Disney Lilo & Stitch Floral Ohana Hoodie – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Tangled Icons Zippered Women's Sweater – BoxLunch Exclusive

