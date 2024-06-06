Celebrate 30 Years of “The Lion King” With New Merchandise From Adidas, LEGO, Pandora, Loungefly, BoxLunch and More

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Lion King, Disney is collaborating with brands to launch a variety of new products and collections.

As part of global celebrations honoring the 30th anniversary of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ beloved Academy Award-winning feature film, The Lion King , Disney is collaborating with a host of leading brands to launch a variety of new products and collections.

An assortment of Disney games and Disney books are also available.

Stay tuned for more releases leading up to the 30th anniversary on June 24 and throughout the summer.

Adidas | Disney’s The Lion King – NEW KIDS COLLECTION! LAUNCHED JUNE 1 – available at adidas.com

Unleash the power of play with the help of some iconic Disney characters.

Launched globally on June 1, the adidas | Disney: The Lion King collection is inspired by a courageous young lion’s story in the heart of the savannah.

The latest collection of clothes, shoes and accessories has been created with adventures in mind and comprises of more than 25 pieces.

The collection is available for sale here https://www.adidas.com/us/disney

LEGO |Disney Simba – NEW! LAUNCHED JUNE 1 – available at LEGO & Target.com

Expand creative joy with companion sets (sold separately)! LEGO Simba the Lion King Cub

This play-and-display building set toy comes with imaginative accessories to inspire play.

Simba features a rotating head, movable legs and tail.

To add to the fun, adults can treat themselves to the new LEGO Young Simba the Lion King

RSVLTS Disney’s The Lion King – NEW! + MORE COMING SOON – available on RSVLTS

RSVLTS’s Disney’s The Lion King

From short sleeve shirts, hybrid shorts and crew neck tees, friends and families can match is style with this safari-sized assemblage that features Disney's Simba, Mufasa, Scar, Rafiki, Timon, Nala, Zazu, and more!

Loungefly Disney’s The Lion King – NEW COLLECTION! LAUNCHED JUNE 1 – available on Loungefly with select pieces on Amazon

BoxLunch Disney’s The Lion King – NEW COLLECTION! LAUNCHED JUNE 1 – available on BoxLunch.com

Disney x Pandora: Disney The Lion King – NEW COLLECTION! LAUNCHED MAY 23 – available on Pandora and DisneyStore

Disney and Pandora have joined forces to create an-all new jewelry collection, the Disney The Lion King collection, featuring six pieces.

Pearl Khwezi, who currently plays Nala in Disney’s Tony Award-winning Broadway musical in New York City, helped bring the campaign to life.

Pieces from the collection worn by Pearl were shot on location at the Minskoff Theatre in Times Square.

The collection includes a stunning 14k gold-plated ring and Murano glass charm nodding to a scene depicting The Circle of Life, a 14k gold-plated charm, a sparkling splittable dangle charm made of sterling silver, a 14k rose-gold plated charm and woven braided leather bracelet.

Additional Items and Collections Include: