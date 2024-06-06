Celebrate 30 Years of “The Lion King” With New Merchandise From Adidas, LEGO, Pandora, Loungefly, BoxLunch and More

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Lion King, Disney is collaborating with brands to launch a variety of new products and collections.
What's Happening:
- As part of global celebrations honoring the 30th anniversary of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ beloved Academy Award-winning feature film, The Lion King, Disney is collaborating with a host of leading brands to launch a variety of new products and collections.
- Ahead of Walt Disney Studios’ upcoming live-action film Mufasa: The Lion King, set to hit theaters on December 20, 2024, global brands such as Adidas, LEGO, Funko, Pandora, and Disney Store, as well as North American brands including BoxLunch, Loungefly, and RSVLTS, have just revealed all-new items ranging from apparel, accessories, collectibles, plush, and more.
- Beloved characters and cinematic motifs inspired by the acclaimed animated classic adorn materials and toys and offer old and new fans alike the exciting opportunity to bring a piece of the movie magic home.
- An assortment of Disney games and Disney books are also available.
- Stay tuned for more releases leading up to the 30th anniversary on June 24 and throughout the summer.
What's Available:
Adidas | Disney’s The Lion King – NEW KIDS COLLECTION! LAUNCHED JUNE 1 – available at adidas.com
- Unleash the power of play with the help of some iconic Disney characters.
- Launched globally on June 1, the adidas | Disney: The Lion King collection is inspired by a courageous young lion’s story in the heart of the savannah.
- The latest collection of clothes, shoes and accessories has been created with adventures in mind and comprises of more than 25 pieces.
- The collection is available for sale here https://www.adidas.com/us/disney.
LEGO |Disney Simba – NEW! LAUNCHED JUNE 1 – available at LEGO & Target.com
- Expand creative joy with companion sets (sold separately)! LEGO Simba the Lion King Cub is available globally and at Target in the US with mass market availability August 1.
- This play-and-display building set toy comes with imaginative accessories to inspire play.
- Simba features a rotating head, movable legs and tail.
- To add to the fun, adults can treat themselves to the new LEGO Young Simba the Lion King set that encourages fun and fostering creative joy as you click the last piece into place and set Simba up on display.
RSVLTS Disney’s The Lion King – NEW! + MORE COMING SOON – available on RSVLTS
- RSVLTS’s Disney’s The Lion King collection has a host of new apparel choices for men, women and kids.
- From short sleeve shirts, hybrid shorts and crew neck tees, friends and families can match is style with this safari-sized assemblage that features Disney's Simba, Mufasa, Scar, Rafiki, Timon, Nala, Zazu, and more!
Loungefly Disney’s The Lion King – NEW COLLECTION! LAUNCHED JUNE 1 – available on Loungefly with select pieces on Amazon
- Loungefly’s Disney’s The Lion King 30th Anniversary Collection is now live! An assortment of backpacks, wallets and a purse comprise the new collection. More pieces will be revealed soon.
- Loungefly Disney The Lion King 30th Anniversary Pride Rock Silhouette Crossbody Bag
- Loungefly Disney The Lion King 30th Anniversary Hakuna Matata Silhouette Zip Around Wallet
- Loungefly Disney Lion King 30th Anniversary Hakuna Matata 3 in Collector Box Pin
BoxLunch Disney’s The Lion King – NEW COLLECTION! LAUNCHED JUNE 1 – available on BoxLunch.com
- BoxLunch boasts an all-new apparel collection featuring a windbreaker, Mufasa jersey, bomber jacket and women items for adults and kids.
Disney x Pandora: Disney The Lion King – NEW COLLECTION! LAUNCHED MAY 23 – available on Pandora and DisneyStore
- Disney and Pandora have joined forces to create an-all new jewelry collection, the Disney The Lion King collection, featuring six pieces.
- Pearl Khwezi, who currently plays Nala in Disney’s Tony Award-winning Broadway musical in New York City, helped bring the campaign to life.
- Pieces from the collection worn by Pearl were shot on location at the Minskoff Theatre in Times Square.
- The collection includes a stunning 14k gold-plated ring and Murano glass charm nodding to a scene depicting The Circle of Life, a 14k gold-plated charm, a sparkling splittable dangle charm made of sterling silver, a 14k rose-gold plated charm and woven braided leather bracelet.
- Here is a link to the collection online at Pandora or here for DisneyStore.com
Additional Items and Collections Include:
- Squishmallows Original Disney 14-Inch Simba Plush – Large Ultrasoft Official Jazwares Plush – available on Amazon
- Funko’s POP! MOMENT HAKUNA MATATA – AVAILABLE ON AMAZON AND WALMART // AND POP! VHS COVERS SIMBA ON PRIDE ROCK – AMAZON EXCLUSIVE
- Disney Baby: What Does Simba See? –available on Disney Books & Amazon
- Disney's The Lion King Best Dad in the Pride Lands Pop-Up Card – available on AMAZON or Lovepop.com
- Disney Store’s The Lion King collection boasts an array of products to choose from filled with apparel, collectibles, plush and more. Some highlights include The Lion King Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults, Pumbaa Plush – The Lion King – Medium, and Timon Plush – The Lion King – Small
- For home décor, The Bradford Exchange boasts the Disney The Lion King 30th Anniversary Illuminated Bookends (Bradford Exchange) while Iron Studios’ Lion King Deluxe, Collector Edition Lion King 1:10 Scale Statue (Sideshow.com)
- Disney Heroes: Battle Mode from PerBlue, available now: Celebrate The Lion King's 30th Anniversary with special events! Log in to Disney Heroes: Battle Mode from 6/13 through 6/28 and challenge your squad with a limited-time trial and claim exciting rewards! Download Disney Heroes: Battle Mode for free, with in-app purchases, from the App Store and Google Play today! Use the redeemable code (PLAYDHBM). Players receive diamond crates, badge crates, and skill point consumables.
