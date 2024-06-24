Special Halfway to the Holiday Tote Bag Available for Disneyland Magic Key Holders

A special Halfway to the Holidays tote bag is available for Disneyland Magic Key holders.

What’s Happening:

  • A special ¡Viva Navidad! tote bag is available to Magic Key holders, while supplies last.
  • These bags will be available, whiles supplies last, at the following locations:
  • The bags will be available from June 26th – June 29th.

