Special Halfway to the Holiday Tote Bag Available for Disneyland Magic Key Holders

A special Halfway to the Holidays tote bag is available for Disneyland Magic Key holders.
What’s Happening:
- A special ¡Viva Navidad! tote bag is available to Magic Key holders, while supplies last.
- These bags will be available, whiles supplies last, at the following locations:
- Disney Showcase at Disneyland Park
- Kingswell Shop at Disney California Adventure Park
- Disney Home at Downtown Disney District
- The bags will be available from June 26th – June 29th.
More Disneyland News:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com