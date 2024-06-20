Be Our Guest With This New “Beauty and the Beast” Singing Tea Cart Play Set at Disney Store

Disney Store has released a singing tea cart play set inspired by the classic movie Beauty and the Beast.
What’s Happening:
- Welcome to an enchanted tea party with this singing tea cart inspired by Disney's Beauty and the Beast.
- Lumiere performs “Be Our Guest”, while Mrs. Potts and Chip set the scene for tea time.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
Be Our Guest; Singing Tea Cart Play Set; Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store $49.99
Set Includes:
- Tea cart with rolling wheels
- Removable serving tray with golden trim
- Singing Lumiere with golden finish
- Mrs. Potts with bubbling dome lid
- Chip
- 5-slice cake with self stick fabric separation and pegged roses
- Stemmed cake plate
- Cake server
Additional Information:
- Press button on base to hear Lumiere sing Be Our Guest
- Switch on Lumiere's base includes On/Off and ''Try Me'' modes
- Press down on Mrs. Potts' translucent lid to see ''bubbling'' tea effect
- Inspired by Disney's Beauty and the Beast (1991)
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com