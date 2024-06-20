Be Our Guest With This New “Beauty and the Beast” Singing Tea Cart Play Set at Disney Store

Disney Store has released a singing tea cart play set inspired by the classic movie Beauty and the Beast.

What’s Happening:

Welcome to an enchanted tea party with this singing tea cart inspired by Disney's Beauty and the Beast .

. Lumiere performs “Be Our Guest”, while Mrs. Potts and Chip set the scene for tea time.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Be Our Guest; Singing Tea Cart Play Set; Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store $49.99

Set Includes:

Tea cart with rolling wheels

Removable serving tray with golden trim

Singing Lumiere with golden finish

Mrs. Potts with bubbling dome lid

Chip

5-slice cake with self stick fabric separation and pegged roses

Stemmed cake plate

Cake server

Additional Information:

Press button on base to hear Lumiere sing Be Our Guest

Switch on Lumiere's base includes On/Off and ''Try Me'' modes

Press down on Mrs. Potts' translucent lid to see ''bubbling'' tea effect

Inspired by Disney's Beauty and the Beast (1991)