We can’t get enough of Experiment 626 and as Stitch Day (June 26th) approaches, Disney Store is introducing new essentials for fans of Lilo & Stitch.

What’s Happening:

Your summertime adventures are always better when Stitch is along for the ride and Disney Store has some delightful new items that are up to the task.

Whether you’re sharing your love of Disney while on a lunch break, leading the whole crew on a fantastic trip, or entertaining a crowd of guests at home, Stitch is right by your side.

Foodies will love the stylish and fun cooler bags featuring Experiment 626 that bring a bit of whimsy to everyday life.

If that’s not enough, a wooden cheese board and tool set complete with four accessories makes for an elevated hors d’oeuvres experience for you or any dinner party you’re hosting.

New Stitch selections are available now at Disney Store and prices range from $69.99-$109.99.

Stitch Lunch Bag Set – Lilo & Stitch

Stitch Roll-Top Soft Cooler Backpack – Lilo & Stitch

Stitch Cheese Board and Tools Set – Lilo & Stitch

More Stitch Merchandise:

