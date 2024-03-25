Here Comes Trouble! New Stitch Shirts for Your Ohana Have Arrived at Disney Store

Disney Store is helping fans to stay up to date with the latest trends and the whole Ohana will look fantastic in fun graphic T-shirts featuring Stitch!

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Store is celebrating Stitch all year long with a new assortment of T-shirts starring the big eyed troublemaker.
  • The summer vibes are strong on these fashionable tees that show Stitch surrounded by hibiscus flowers, enjoying a towering ice cream cone, lounging on the beach and experiencing other sunny activities.
  • The collection features unisex cut tees for adults and kids as well as a fitted cut for women.
  • Guests can shop the Year of Stitch T-Shirt Collection now at Disney Store. Prices range from $23.99-$29.99.

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Kids

Stitch Poses T-Shirt for Kids – Lilo & Stitch

Stitch Rainbow T-Shirt for Kids

Stitch Grid T-Shirt for Kids – Lilo & Stitch

Adults

Stitch Tie-Dye T-Shirt for Women – Lilo & Stitch

Stitch "Ohana Surf School" T-Shirt for Adults – Lilo & Stitch

Stitch Tank Top for Adults – Lilo & Stitch

Stitch Kauai T-Shirt for Adults – Lilo & Stitch

Stitch Rock 'n' Roll T-Shirt for Adults

Stitch Beach Chair T-Shirt for Adults – Lilo & Stitch

