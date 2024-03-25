Disney Store is helping fans to stay up to date with the latest trends and the whole Ohana will look fantastic in fun graphic T-shirts featuring Stitch!

Disney Store is celebrating Stitch all year long with a new assortment of T-shirts starring the big eyed troublemaker.

The summer vibes are strong on these fashionable tees that show Stitch surrounded by hibiscus flowers, enjoying a towering ice cream cone, lounging on the beach and experiencing other sunny activities.

The collection features unisex cut tees for adults and kids as well as a fitted cut for women.

Guests can shop the Year of Stitch T-Shirt Collection now at Disney Store

Kids

Stitch Poses T-Shirt for Kids – Lilo & Stitch

Stitch Rainbow T-Shirt for Kids

Stitch Grid T-Shirt for Kids – Lilo & Stitch

Adults

Stitch Tie-Dye T-Shirt for Women – Lilo & Stitch

Stitch "Ohana Surf School" T-Shirt for Adults – Lilo & Stitch

Stitch Tank Top for Adults – Lilo & Stitch

Stitch Kauai T-Shirt for Adults – Lilo & Stitch

Stitch Rock 'n' Roll T-Shirt for Adults

Stitch Beach Chair T-Shirt for Adults – Lilo & Stitch

