New “Deadpool & Wolverine” Trailer Includes Some Exciting Easter Eggs

Let’s go! The second trailer for Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine is here and, as you might have expected, it contains some interesting details and easter eggs for fans to get excited about. Let’s take a closer look at the new trailer.

The trailer opens with Deadpool finding Wolverine drinking alone in a bar so, no big surprises there. After he refuses to accompany Wade, we see that the fight scene taking place in front of the crumbled 20th Century Fox logo from the first trailer, is actually a fight between the two titular heroes.

Deadpool lets Wolverine know he needs his help to save his world and it become clear Woleverine’s world has already crumbled around him. Paradox, the man from the TVA who we met in the first trailer, lets us know this particular Wolverine “let down his entire world.” Is it possible this is a different Wolverine from the one we know so well? Will we see multiple variants of Wolverine? I would guess that will be the case but it remains to be seen.

After some more banter and fighting between the two heroes, we see them walk out together in slow motion. They walk in front of a store called Liefeld’s Just Feet. This would be a reference to Rob Liefeld, the comic creator who, along with writer Fabian Nicieza, created Deadpool. The name can be seen just over Wolverine’s right shoulder.

After some more gratuitous violence (this movie promises to have a lot of it) we get a glimpse of what seems to be the movie’s big bad: Cassandra Nova. Of course, we still don’t have official confirmation that this is who this character is, a recent copyright filing and just the look of the character point to that being the case.

We see Nova exiting a giant skull of some sort (which we will see more of later) and ominously making her way down the stairs.

After some more clips of Deadpool and Wolverine fighting, we get our best look at the character yet as she says “boys are so silly.” Marvel was careful not to include the character’s name in the closed captioning this time.

Another series of quick shots give us two more interested tidbits. First is another look at Alioth, who we thought we saw in the first trailer. This time though, the shot is pulled back so we see much more of the creature.

The next shot is a better look at that skull from which Cassandra Nova emerges. We see it actually belonged to Ant-Man, or in this instance Giant-Man. It appears, in whatever reality this scene is taking place in, the Avenger has fallen and his giant skull has become a sort of base of operations for the villain.

A few more quick shots see someone driving in a vintage car, Wolverine gargling and another look at Dogpool, this time licking Deadpool’s face while Wolverine looks on in disgust.

After a Mad Max-esque shot and some more fighting, we see that Cassandra Nova completely overpowers Wolverine and he is cleary no match for her alone.

Finally, as Alioth appears to be bearing down on the heroes, they leap into what appears to be a portal being created by a master of the mystic arts, like Doctor Strange. It looks like these two beloved characters from Fox’s films are literally jumping into a much bigger universe.

Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine hit theaters July 26. To keep up to date on when you can see all the new Marvel projects, check out our timeline here.