Did a Copyright Filing Reveal the “Deadpool & Wolverine” Villain?

Marvel fans are certainly excited about Deadpool & Wolverine, the next scheduled addition to the MCU. However, despite the recently released trailer giving us plenty to talk about, we still don’t know who the villain of the film will be. Until now, that is.

IGN Deadpool & Wolverine villain may have been revealed in a Copyright filing

villain may have been revealed in a The filing features the cast along with the characters they’ll be playing and while most of them have been known for a long time, Emma Corrin’s character is of particular interest.

It appears Corrin will be playing the villainous Cassandra Nova in the film.

While this is far from confirmation that Nova will be the primary antagonist of this film, especially with all of the multiversal shenanigans it could get up to, the character has been a significant villain in Marvel Comics.

Nova is effectively the twin sister of Charles Xavier, while also being what the comics refer to as a “Mummudrai” or anti-self.

Realizing her potential for evil, Xavier attempted to kill Nova before she was born. She survived however and eventually attacked her brother and the X-Men.

It seems likely Nova will exist in a different universe within the MCU and Deadpool and Wolverine could encounter her there.

