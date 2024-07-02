Multiple New Images from Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” Arrive Via Entertainment Weekly

This morning the popular magazine Entertainment Weekly shared its new cover story about the highly anticipated upcoming Marvel Studios film Deadpool & Wolverine, and some never-before-seen exclusive images came along with it as well.

What’s happening:

A new Entertainment Weekly cover story features never-before-seen images from Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine .

cover story features never-before-seen images from Marvel Studios’ . The new images feature the characters of Deadpool (played once again by Ryan Reynolds), Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) and director Shawn Levy.

Embedded in the EW article online there’s also a fun animated gif of Deadpool drawing a cover for the magazine, and a YouTube video of stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman recapping the first two Deadpool solo movies (seen below).

Watch Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Recap 'Deadpool' 1 & 2 | Entertainment Weekly:

What they’re saying:

Hugh Jackman: “The thing I've learned from Ryan is that anticipation of these two characters within this universe: The moment Deadpool came out, I was just bombarded with, 'When is this movie happening?! It's got to happen! There is also the zeitgeist of [Deadpool and Wolverine] that exists. The actual onscreen story has to deliver in deeper, wider, more fulfilling ways than what you can imagine."

“The thing I've learned from Ryan is that anticipation of these two characters within this universe: The moment Deadpool came out, I was just bombarded with, 'When is this movie happening?! It's got to happen! There is also the zeitgeist of [Deadpool and Wolverine] that exists. The actual onscreen story has to deliver in deeper, wider, more fulfilling ways than what you can imagine." Shawn Levy: “In some ways, the movie is about these legacies. That acknowledgment of legacy informs the themes and story itself within the movie.”

“In some ways, the movie is about these legacies. That acknowledgment of legacy informs the themes and story itself within the movie.” Ryan Reynolds: “I didn't know if I'd ever be playing Deadpool again. It's not something I would've said necessarily publicly, but I didn't know how a character like that would fit into that world [of the MCU].”

“I didn't know if I'd ever be playing Deadpool again. It's not something I would've said necessarily publicly, but I didn't know how a character like that would fit into that world [of the MCU].” Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige: “I don't want to get into corporate acquisition legal laws or whatever. I don't understand them, but there's a lot of 'em.It took a long time between whenever [the acquisition] was announced to it all getting done, so [the characters] weren't really in our sandbox for a very long time after that first announcement happened. The notion that, all these years later, we're in a world where [Jackman] is Wolverine, and Deadpool and all of those X-Men characters are together under the same roof, is a pretty amazing quarter-of-a-century experience.”

You can check out the full Entertainment Weekly article at the magazine’s official website. Deadpool & Wolverine opens in movie theaters nationwide on Friday, July 26th.