Multiple New Images from Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” Arrive Via Entertainment Weekly

This morning the popular magazine Entertainment Weekly shared its new cover story about the highly anticipated upcoming Marvel Studios film Deadpool & Wolverine, and some never-before-seen exclusive images came along with it as well.
What’s happening:
- A new Entertainment Weekly cover story features never-before-seen images from Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine.
- The new images feature the characters of Deadpool (played once again by Ryan Reynolds), Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) and director Shawn Levy.
- Embedded in the EW article online there’s also a fun animated gif of Deadpool drawing a cover for the magazine, and a YouTube video of stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman recapping the first two Deadpool solo movies (seen below).
Watch Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Recap 'Deadpool' 1 & 2 | Entertainment Weekly:
What they’re saying:
- Hugh Jackman: “The thing I've learned from Ryan is that anticipation of these two characters within this universe: The moment Deadpool came out, I was just bombarded with, 'When is this movie happening?! It's got to happen! There is also the zeitgeist of [Deadpool and Wolverine] that exists. The actual onscreen story has to deliver in deeper, wider, more fulfilling ways than what you can imagine."
- Shawn Levy: “In some ways, the movie is about these legacies. That acknowledgment of legacy informs the themes and story itself within the movie.”
- Ryan Reynolds: “I didn't know if I'd ever be playing Deadpool again. It's not something I would've said necessarily publicly, but I didn't know how a character like that would fit into that world [of the MCU].”
- Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige: “I don't want to get into corporate acquisition legal laws or whatever. I don't understand them, but there's a lot of 'em.It took a long time between whenever [the acquisition] was announced to it all getting done, so [the characters] weren't really in our sandbox for a very long time after that first announcement happened. The notion that, all these years later, we're in a world where [Jackman] is Wolverine, and Deadpool and all of those X-Men characters are together under the same roof, is a pretty amazing quarter-of-a-century experience.”
You can check out the full Entertainment Weekly article at the magazine’s official website. Deadpool & Wolverine opens in movie theaters nationwide on Friday, July 26th.