“Deadpool & Wolverine” Stars Get Soaked in Seoul as Global Tour Continues

The global tour promoting Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine has reached Seoul, South Korea, with the campaign sharing some photos from the recent event.

What’s Happening:

Stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy, posed for local photographer

This marks the second stop on the press tour for Deadpool & Wolverine following a stop in Shanghai

The tour will continue with stops in Berlin on July 7th and New York City on July 22nd.

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine delivers the ultimate, iconic, cinematic team-up throwdown on July 26th.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine , which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

More Marvel Studios News: