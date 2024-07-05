“Deadpool & Wolverine” Stars Get Soaked in Seoul as Global Tour Continues

The global tour promoting Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine has reached Seoul, South Korea, with the campaign sharing some photos from the recent event.

  • Stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy, posed for local photographers at the film’s photocall, greeted excited fans at a red-carpet fan event and were part of a surprise appearance at Seoul’s 2024 Waterbomb Festival.
  • This marks the second stop on the press tour for Deadpool & Wolverine following a stop in Shanghai.
  • The tour will continue with stops in Berlin on July 7th and New York City on July 22nd.

  • Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine delivers the ultimate, iconic, cinematic team-up throwdown on July 26th.
  • Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.     

