“Deadpool & Wolverine” On Track for $160M-$165M Domestic Box Office Debut

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine is tracking to have an impressive opening weekend at the box office, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- Estimates indicate that Deadpool & Wolverine is tracking to open to at least $160 million to $165 million domestically over the July 26th-28th weekend.
- This would mark the best opening weekend of the year so far, as well as the biggest launch ever for an R-rated title.
- If the film achieves this, it would knock the original Deadpool from 2016 off the opening weekend record of $133.7 million domestically.
- Two years later, Deadpool 2 opened to an equally impressive $125.5 million.
- A strong opening for Deadpool & Wolverine would be very welcome for Marvel, with the box office returns for recent films such as The Marvels not being quite as strong – with it only opening to $46 million in November 2023.
- This would be a second box office success for Disney as a whole this year, after Inside Out 2, which has now cleared the $1 billion mark after opening to $154 million domestically, the biggest start of the year to date.
- Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters everywhere on Friday, July 26th.