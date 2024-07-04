Anthony Mackie Shares Behind-the-Scenes Image from Set of “Captain America: Brave New World”

Anthony Mackie celebrated the 4th of July by unveiling an image of him suited up as Captain America in Marvel Studios’ upcoming film, Captain America: Brave New World.

What’s Happening:

technically unveiled the first image of Anthony Mackie’s Captain America suit from in March, but it was an action pose with the shield up, obscuring many of the costume’s details. In honor of Independence Day, Anthony Mackie shared a behind-the-scenes image from the fourth entry of the Captain America film franchise, which features a less-obstructed look at Sam Wilson’s new suit.

is set after the events of , with Sam Wilson carrying the shield and Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) taking up the wings of Falcon. Carl Lumbly also returns as Isaiah Bradley in the film. The film also incorporates characters from The Incredible Hulk (2008), bringing back Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns, and recasting Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross with Harrison Ford.

