First Look at Marvel’s “Captain America: Brave New World” Shared at CinemaCon

During yesterday’s Walt Disney Studios presentation at CinemaCon, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige shared a first look at Captain America: Brave New World. Two special first look image have also now been shared by Entertainment Weekly.

The first of the two images features Sam Wilson (played again by Anthony Mackie) carrying his iconic Captain America shield.

The second image features Wilson meeting with President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who is now played by Harrison Ford.

While the images don’t give away much, they can be explained by Alex’s description of the footage Sam Wilson meets the President of the United States, Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford), who congratulates him on his work in Mexico. Thaddeus asks Sam to build a new Avengers team. Sam asks what happens if this new team of Avengers disagrees with an order he gives. In another scene, the President stands in the middle of a dark room, a protective barrier of glass separating him from everyone else. Sam is present as the President discusses the successful mission in Mexico that Sam and Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) carried out. During the meeting, the speakers are taken over by distorted music from the 1940s. It triggers another attendee, Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), who suddenly rises and carries out an unseen order to attack the president. He overpowers a guard and uses his gun to break the glass as Ross is rushed out of the room. Sam chases Isaiah, who escapes by leaping out of a window.

In addition to the images, Entertainment Weekly shared pieces of an interview with Mackie, who shared some interesting insights on the film.

Mackie explained that Brave New World will be a good indicator for where the MCU is heading in the future: "This movie is a clear reset. It really reestablishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

will be a good indicator for where the MCU is heading in the future: The star also explained that Danny Ramirez’s Joaquin Torres will have a big role ot play in this film and discussed their relationship: "They're evenly yoked. They're both military guys. I was his commanding officer. We have more of a friendship as opposed to the way I admired Steve or the way I didn't like Bucky."

As for Sam’s relationship with President Ross, Mackie had this to say: "There is that idea of keeping your guard up and watching your back when it comes to each other."

Finally, he also shared some interesting insights on the idea of what Marvel’s heroes will be up against going forward: "The title implies that there's a new, bigger enemy now; there's a new frontier that we have to conquer. From Captain America: The First Avenger to Endgame , the enemy was always good versus bad. Now that we've conquered that, where do we go from here? When the bad guys reappear, in what form are they reappearing? It is a new storyline with new characters, with new beliefs, and it creates a new idea of this new world that we're going into."

Captain America: Brave New World is set to hit theaters on February 14th, 2025.

