“Captain America: Brave New World” Set For Reshoots

Captain America: Brave New World is heading back to Atlanta for reshoots.
What’s Happening:
- The Hollywood Reporter has shared that Captain America: Brave New World is experiencing 22 days of reshoots.
- Included as a part of the reshoots is the inclusion of actor Giancarlo Esposito in an undisclosed role.
- Writer Matthew Orton worked on the new script pages, while Julius Onah remains the film’s director.
- Captain America: Brave New World is set to be released in theaters on February 14th, 2025.
