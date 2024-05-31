“Captain America: Brave New World” Set For Reshoots

Captain America: Brave New World is heading back to Atlanta for reshoots.

What’s Happening:

The Hollywood Reporter has shared Captain America: Brave New World is experiencing 22 days of reshoots.

is experiencing 22 days of reshoots. Included as a part of the reshoots is the inclusion of actor Giancarlo Esposito in an undisclosed role.

Writer Matthew Orton worked on the new script pages, while Julius Onah remains the film’s director.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to be released in theaters on February 14th, 2025.

