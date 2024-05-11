Marvel Shares First Look at “Marvel Studios’ The Infinity Saga – Captain America: The First Avenger – The Art of the Movie”

Marvel has shared a first look at Marvel Studios' The Infinity Saga – Captain America: The First Avenger – The Art of the Movie before it releases next week.

From Titan Books, Marvel Studios' The Infinity Saga – Captain America: The First Avenger – The Art of the Movie will be released on May 14.

will be released on May 14. The 4th of the 24 Marvel Cinematic Universe Infinity Saga film titles being published in the series, this latest installment is a can't-miss item as you complete your set.

Written by Matthew K. Manning, this fully illustrated volume sheds light on how Marvel Studios’ Captain America: The First Avenger was created, including concept art, drawings, movie stills, and storyboards.

was created, including concept art, drawings, movie stills, and storyboards. Follow the film’s complete artistic evolution, from casting and costume design, to the creation of characters, environments, weapons, and war machines, and on to the final rendering seen on screen.

The book includes insights from: Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Co-producer Stephen Broussard Cast and all the talented individuals who worked on the set and behind the scenes

Get your first look at the new book in the images below: