Marvel Shares First Look at “Marvel Studios’ The Infinity Saga – Captain America: The First Avenger – The Art of the Movie”

Marvel has shared a first look at Marvel Studios' The Infinity Saga – Captain America: The First Avenger – The Art of the Movie before it releases next week.
- From Titan Books, Marvel Studios' The Infinity Saga – Captain America: The First Avenger – The Art of the Movie will be released on May 14.
- The 4th of the 24 Marvel Cinematic Universe Infinity Saga film titles being published in the series, this latest installment is a can't-miss item as you complete your set.
- Written by Matthew K. Manning, this fully illustrated volume sheds light on how Marvel Studios’ Captain America: The First Avenger was created, including concept art, drawings, movie stills, and storyboards.
- Follow the film’s complete artistic evolution, from casting and costume design, to the creation of characters, environments, weapons, and war machines, and on to the final rendering seen on screen.
- The book includes insights from:
- Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige
- Co-producer Stephen Broussard
- Cast and all the talented individuals who worked on the set and behind the scenes
- Get your first look at the new book in the images below: