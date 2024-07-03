Make Some Noise! Celebrate the Upcoming Release of “Deadpool & Wolverine” With Deadpool’s Obnoxiously Excellent Noisemakers

In anticipation of Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel Comics announced a brand new way fans can make some noise for the upcoming Anti-Hero film.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Comics Deadpool & Wolverine.

The new promotion will give out noisemakers themed to the antihero, Wolverine, and Dogpool. Each handheld horn will feature one of these characters’ faces.

Officially named Deadpool’s Obnoxiously Excellent Noisemakers, these party favors will be available to pickup at participating comic book shops starting July 17th

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theatres starting July 26th.

Read More: