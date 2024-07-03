Make Some Noise! Celebrate the Upcoming Release of “Deadpool & Wolverine” With Deadpool’s Obnoxiously Excellent Noisemakers

In anticipation of Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel Comics announced a brand new way fans can make some noise for the upcoming Anti-Hero film.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Comics’ official X account shared a new and loud way fans can celebrate the upcoming release of Deadpool & Wolverine.
- The new promotion will give out noisemakers themed to the antihero, Wolverine, and Dogpool. Each handheld horn will feature one of these characters’ faces.
- Officially named Deadpool’s Obnoxiously Excellent Noisemakers, these party favors will be available to pickup at participating comic book shops starting July 17th
- Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theatres starting July 26th.
Read More: