Deadpool or Wolverine? D23 Gold Members Can Decide Whose Side They’re On at Disney Springs Screenings of “Deadpool & Wolverine”

Deadpool or Wolverine? That’s the question D23 is asking you to decide when you attend one of two screenings celebrating Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine at Disney Springs.

What’s Happening:

D23 is hosting two Gold Member screenings of Deadpool & Wolverine at the same time at the AMC Dine-In 24 Disney Springs. The only thing you have to select is which of these fabulous fellas you want to make a date with.

Basically, each theater will feature the same offerings, but one theater is more geared towards the Merc with the Mouth and the other features the Clawed Crusader. Pick your favorite, and make sure you get your claws on the same tickets for your best bubs (if you want to watch the movie together).

Here’s what is included in each ticket along with links to purchase: Best Fans 4Ever Screening (Deadpool’s Version) (1) Commemorative Credential featuring Wolverine (1) Wolverine-themed Keepsake (1) Regular-size Popcorn (1) Bottled Beverage Best Fans 4Ever Screening (Wolverine’s Version) (1) Commemorative Credential featuring Wolverine (1) Wolverine-themed Keepsake (1) Regular-size Popcorn (1) Bottled Beverage

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, July 5th for D23 Gold Members only, at a cost of $15 (+$3 processing fee).

The event will take place on Thursday, July 25th at 7:30 p.m.

D23 Gold Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to one guest.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters everywhere on July 26th.