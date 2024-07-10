Team Up to Defeat a Common Enemy With This New Disney+ Early Access “Deadpool & Wolverine” Merchandise at Disney Store

Marvel fans (with Disney+ subscriptions) will want to check out the latest items at Disney Store. You will find a collection of new Deadpool & Wolverine merchandise available with early access.

What's Happening:

Disney Store has new merchandise featuring Deadpool & Wolverine .

. This includes sweatshirts, t-shirts, and hats, along with a necklace available for pre-order.

There is a similar design on a couple of the items with the Deadpool icon and a Wolverine slash marking across it.

Other designs include a split heart depicted by their icons.

And of course, you can't forget Dogpool, which is included in this lineup.

At this time, however, the collection is available to Disney+ subscribers and requires login to purchase.

Deadpool & Wolverine Disney+ Early Access Items

Deadpool Icon Baseball Hat for Adults; Deadpool & Wolverine $25.99

Deadpool & Wolverine Baseball Cap for Adults $25.99

Deadpool & Wolverine Necklace(Pre-Order) $21.99

Time to Make the Chimichangas Sweatshirt for Adults Deadpool & Wolverine $39.99

Deadpool & Wolverine Zip Hoodie for Adults (Pre-Order) $59.99

Dogpool T-Shirt for Adults Deadpool & Wolverine $29.99

Deadpool & Avengers T-Shirt for Adults $29.99