“Deadpool & Wolverine” Gets Infiltrated By Marketing That You Can’t Unsee

A new ad has snuck it’s way into Marvel Studios’ marketing effort for the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, and though it starts rather subliminal, now we can’t unsee it.
What’s Happening:
- Someone is definitely getting sued for this. Heinz has teamed up with Marvel Studios for a new commercial ahead of the arrival of Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters.
- In the new spot, we hear a trademark narration from Deadpool himself, as he realizes that Heinz has infiltrated his trailer with a bit of subliminal messaging.
- Not only that, the messaging seems to correlate that Deadpool is Ketchup (red) and Wolverine is Mustard (yellow), which undeniably frustrates our hero, as now (as the title of the spot suggests) we can’t unsee it.
- Ryan Reynolds returns as Wade Wilson for Deadpool & Wolverine which will also feature role reprisals for Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), Jennifer Garner (Elektra), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus) and Rob Delaney (Peter) among others. Details of the plot are still being kept top secret, but this will mark the first Deadpool film where Marvel Studios will be working hand in hand with Team Deadpool and Reynolds.
- Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.
- Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine delivers the ultimate, iconic, cinematic team-up throwdown on July 26.
