As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for July 15th-20th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of July 15th-20th:
- Monday, July 15
- David Bryan (Bon Jovi Keyboardist) and daughter Gabby Bryan
- Everyday Greatness series with Robin Arzón and Emma Grede
- Lori Bergamotto (Early Amazon Prime Day deals)
- Tuesday, July 16
- Deborah Harkness (The Black Bird Oracle)
- Everyday Greatness with Alexis Ohanian (Reddit co-founder)
- Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings (Earn Your Leisure founders)
- Wednesday, July 17
- Basketball star and television host Shaquille O’Neal (Lucky 13)
- Everyday Greatness with Tory Burch
- Wayne Brady (Wayne Brady: The Family Remix)
- John Stamos (UnPrisoned)
- Thursday, July 18
- Anna Sawai (Shōgun)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Items to beat the summer heat)
- Shawn Levy (Deadpool & Wolverine)
- Kerry Washington (UnPrisoned)
- Friday, July 19
- Kickoff of GMA Summer Concert Series: Performance by Kane Brown
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Saturday, July 20
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.