“GMA” Guest List: Kerry Washington, Shawn Levy and More to Appear Week of July 15th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for July 15th-20th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of July 15th-20th:

  • Monday, July 15
    • David Bryan (Bon Jovi Keyboardist) and daughter Gabby Bryan
    • Everyday Greatness series with Robin Arzón and Emma Grede
    • Lori Bergamotto (Early Amazon Prime Day deals)
  • Tuesday, July 16
    • Deborah Harkness (The Black Bird Oracle)
    • Everyday Greatness with Alexis Ohanian (Reddit co-founder)
    • Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings (Earn Your Leisure founders)
  • Wednesday, July 17
    • Basketball star and television host Shaquille O’Neal (Lucky 13)
    • Everyday Greatness with Tory Burch
    • Wayne Brady (Wayne Brady: The Family Remix)
    • John Stamos (UnPrisoned)
  • Thursday, July 18
    • Anna Sawai (Shōgun)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Items to beat the summer heat)
    • Shawn Levy (Deadpool & Wolverine)
    • Kerry Washington (UnPrisoned)
  • Friday, July 19
    • Kickoff of GMA Summer Concert Series: Performance by Kane Brown
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Saturday, July 20
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.