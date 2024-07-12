As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for July 15th-20th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of July 15th-20th:

Monday, July 15 David Bryan (Bon Jovi Keyboardist) and daughter Gabby Bryan Everyday Greatness series with Robin Arzón and Emma Grede Lori Bergamotto (Early Amazon Prime Day deals)

Tuesday, July 16 Deborah Harkness ( The Black Bird Oracle ) Everyday Greatness with Alexis Ohanian (Reddit co-founder) Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings (Earn Your Leisure founders)

Wednesday, July 17 Basketball star and television host Shaquille O’Neal ( Lucky 13 ) Everyday Greatness with Tory Burch Wayne Brady ( Wayne Brady: The Family Remix ) John Stamos ( UnPrisoned )

Thursday, July 18 Anna Sawai ( Shōgun ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Items to beat the summer heat) Shawn Levy ( Deadpool & Wolverine ) Kerry Washington ( UnPrisoned )

Friday, July 19 Kickoff of GMA Summer Concert Series: Performance by Kane Brown Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Saturday, July 20 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.