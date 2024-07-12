Get A Look At Marvel’s “Captain America: Brave New World” With First Official Teaser

Marvel Studios has debuted the first official teaser for the highly anticipated new film, Captain America: Brave New World, giving us our first full feature with Sam Wilson’s Captain America.

What’s Happening:

Today, Marvel Studios shared the teaser trailer and poster for Captain America: Brave New World, featuring Anthony Mackie as Captain America. The Falcon, played by Mackie in previous MCU films, officially took on the mantle of Captain America in the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, on Disney+

featuring Anthony Mackie as Captain America. The Falcon, played by Mackie in previous MCU films, officially took on the mantle of Captain America in the finale of on After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World is set after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier , with Sam Wilson carrying the shield and Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) taking up the wings of Falcon. Carl Lumbly also returns as Isaiah Bradley in the film.

is set after the events of , with Sam Wilson carrying the shield and Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) taking up the wings of Falcon. Carl Lumbly also returns as Isaiah Bradley in the film. The teaser also showcases new cast addition Giancarlo Esposito, who was revealed to be part of a number of reshoots

The film reportedly also incorporates characters from The Incredible Hulk (2008), bringing back Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns, and recasting Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross with Harrison Ford.

(2008), bringing back Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns, and recasting Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross with Harrison Ford. Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers. Captain America: Brave New World is scheduled for theatrical release on February 14th, 2025.

More Marvel News: