Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of July 15th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of July 15th-19th:

Monday, July 15 Ryan Reynolds ( Deadpool & Wolverine ) Gary Janetti ( We Are Experiencing a Slight Delay ) “Live’s Fix It Week:” Tarek El Moussa (Quick Fixes to Sell Your Home)

Tuesday, July 16 Ralph Macchio “Live’s Fix It Week:” Amy Brightfield (Small DIY Fixes That Make a Big Impact)

Wednesday, July 17 Rob and John Owen Lowe ( Unstable ) “Live’s Fix It Week:” Monica Mangin (Instant Curb Appeal Fixes for Less than $100)

Thursday, July 17 Hugh Jackman ( Deadpool & Wolverine ) “Live’s Fix It Week”

Friday, July 18 “Live’s Fix It Week” Kate Martindale (Quick Fixes for Outdated Kitchens) “Foodfluencer Friday: Trending Summer Food Faves”



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.