Easter Eggs and Teases Aplenty in the Final Trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine”

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters in just one week, and Marvel Studios have treated fans to one final trailer for the highly anticipated film.

What’s Happening:

A new emotionally charged trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine has dropped, showcasing a little of Wolverine’s past as Deadpool recruits him for this mission.

We also get a number of fun teasers and easter eggs, such as Deadpool standing in front of the ruins of 20th Century Fox and an appearance from Lady Deadpool.

Also appearing in this trailer is actress Dafne Keen.

. Check out the new trailer for yourself below.

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine delivers the ultimate, iconic, cinematic team-up throwdown on July 26th.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

The tracklist for the film's soundtrack has been revealed

