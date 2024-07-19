Easter Eggs and Teases Aplenty in the Final Trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine”

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters in just one week, and Marvel Studios have treated fans to one final trailer for the highly anticipated film.
What’s Happening:
- A new emotionally charged trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine has dropped, showcasing a little of Wolverine’s past as Deadpool recruits him for this mission.
- We also get a number of fun teasers and easter eggs, such as Deadpool standing in front of the ruins of 20th Century Fox and an appearance from Lady Deadpool.
- Also appearing in this trailer is actress Dafne Keen (The Acolyte), who appears to be reprising her role as the child mutant X-23 from 2017’s Logan.
- Check out the new trailer for yourself below.
- Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine delivers the ultimate, iconic, cinematic team-up throwdown on July 26th.
- Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.
- The tracklist for the film’s soundtrack has been revealed, ahead of its release on July 24th.
More Marvel Studios News:
- The Russo Brothers are in talks to return to Marvel Studios to direct the next two Avengers films.
- Byron Bowers has joined the cast of Marvel and Disney+’s Wonder Man.
- Kevin Fiege has confirmed a second Hall H panel for next week’s San Diego Comic-Con.
- Marvel Studios has debuted the first official teaser for the highly anticipated new film, Captain America: Brave New World, giving us our first full feature with Sam Wilson’s Captain America.