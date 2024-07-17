Tracklist Revealed for “Deadpool & Wolverine” Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

The tracklist for Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine Original Motion Picture Soundtrack has been revealed, ahead of its release on July 24th.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, featuring a collection of 18 songs, is set for release on July 24th.

The Deadpool & Wolverine Original Score digital album, with music by composer Rob Simonsen, will also be available in ATMOS on July 24th, along with the digital deluxe edition soundtrack, which includes both songs and score.

Deadpool & Wolverine Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist:

1. “Only You (And You Alone)” – Performed by The Platters

2. “Bye Bye Bye” – Performed by *NSYNC

3. “Angel of The Morning” – Performed by Merrilee Rush & The Turnabouts

4. “SLASH” – Performed by Stray Kids

5. “Glamorous” – Performed by Fergie

6. “Iris” – Performed by The Goo Goo Dolls

7. “The Power Of Love” – Performed by Huey Lewis & The News

8. “I'm a Ramblin' Man” – Performed by Waylon Jennings

9. “You Belong To Me” – Performed by Patsy Cline (Featuring – The Jordanaires)

10. “The Lady In Red” – Performed by Chris de Burgh

11. “I'm with You” – Performed by Avril Lavigne

12. “The Greatest Show” (From "The Greatest Showman"/Soundtrack Version) – Performed by Zac Efron and Zendaya and Hugh Jackman and Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble

13. “You're The One That I Want” – Performed by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta

14. “I'll Be Seeing You” – Performed by Jimmy Durante

15. “Make Me Lose Control” – Performed by Eric Carmen

16. “You're All I Need to Get By” (with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra) – Performed by Aretha Franklin

17. “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” – Performed by Green Day

18. “LFG” (Theme from “Deadpool & Wolverine”) – Performed by Rob Simonsen

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine delivers the ultimate, iconic, cinematic team-up throwdown on July 26th.