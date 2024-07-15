Byron Bowers Has Joined the Cast of Marvel and Disney+’s “Wonder Man”

The Lady in the Lake star is officially joining the Marvel and Disney+ series.

What’s Happening:

Deadline Wonder Man.

The actor joins Yaha Abdul-Mateen II, who will star in the series titular role. No details about Bowers' role are currently available.

The new Disney+ series will be directed by Daniel Destin Cretton and Stella Meghie.

Andrew Guest is head writer.

Cretton will also executive produce alongside Marvel President Kevin Feige.

Wonder Man was introduced in Marvel Comics’ 1964 The Avengers #9. Wonder Man, also known as Simon Williams, is the son of industrialist Sanford Williams. After his father’s passing, Williams inherits all of his munitions, but quickly realizes his success is limited when put up against Tony Stark’s Stark Industries. Williams receives ion-based superpowers while working under Baron Zemo and establishes himself as an antagonist to The Avengers before switching sides and becoming a part of the super hero team.

Wonder Man, also known as Simon Williams, is the son of industrialist Sanford Williams. After his father’s passing, Williams inherits all of his munitions, but quickly realizes his success is limited when put up against Tony Stark’s Stark Industries. Williams receives ion-based superpowers while working under Baron Zemo and establishes himself as an antagonist to The Avengers before switching sides and becoming a part of the super hero team. Bowers will be seen in the upcoming limited series Lady In The Lake. Starring alongside Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram, the series is set to premiere on July 19th on Apple TV+.

Read More: