Kevin Feige Calls “Wonder Man” Series “Extremely Different” During “The Official Marvel Podcast”

Over the last 16 years, Marvel Studios has developed a lot of very different projects. And yet, it seems they will continue to surprise us with what’s coming next. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige discussed the upcoming Wonder Man series during the first episode of The Official Marvel Podcast, which released today.

Firstly, it was interesting that Feige mentioned Wonder Man unprompted, a series which he referred to as one “we’ve talked very little about.”

unprompted, a series which he referred to as one “we’ve talked very little about.” He went on to describe the series as “extremely different than anything we’ve done before.”

While this doesn’t necessarily sound all too unfamiliar in regards to upcoming Marvel projects, it did come after Feige mentioned the importance of trying to tell different types of stories: “Marvel is the house of ideas and has always been the house of ideas and I hope will always be the house of ideas, which is continuing to try new storylines and take the characters to new places. Sometimes they’ll hit, sometimes they won’t. But if you stop trying, is when you atrophy and the whole thing will fall in on itself.”

Wonder Man will focus on the Marvel character Simon Williams, a.k.a. Wonder Man, portrayed by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

will focus on the Marvel character Simon Williams, a.k.a. Wonder Man, In the comics, Williams is the son of a wealthy industrialist whose company falls on hard times due to competition from Tony Stark’s Stark Industries. Williams then accepts an offer from villain Baron Zemo that gives him ionic superpowers including super strength and durability. After fighting the Avengers several times, Wonder Man ultimately joins their ranks.

Feige’s interview also included some interesting new details The Fantastic Four .

. The full episode of The Official Marvel Podcast is now available to listen to wherever you get your podcasts and with the video below:

ICYMI – More on Wonder Man: