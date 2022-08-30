Ben Kingsley to Reprise Role as Trevor Slattery in Marvel’s “Wonder Man” Series

According to Variety, Ben Kingsley is set to reprise his role as Trevor Slattery in Marvel’s upcoming Wonder Man series for Disney+.

What’s Happening:

The Wonder Man series was first revealed to be in the works

series was It will focus on the Marvel character Simon Williams, a.k.a. Wonder Man. In the comics, Williams is the son of a wealthy industrialist whose company falls on hard times due to competition from Tony Stark’s Stark Industries. Williams then accepts an offer from villain Baron Zemo that gives him ionic superpowers including super strength and durability. After fighting the Avengers several times, Wonder Man ultimately joined their ranks.

Kingsley returning as Slattery lends credence to reports that the show is intended to be a Hollywood satire, as it has been established that Slattery is a failed actor and Wonder Man has been an actor and a stuntman in the comics.

Exactly how Kingsley would factor into the plot of the series and how many episodes he would appear in is being kept under wraps, but Variety’s sources say he will play a major role.

Kingsley has previously appeared as Tony Slattery in Iron Man 3 , the All Hail the King short, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings .

, the short, and . Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed and co-wrote Shang-Chi , will serve as an executive producer and co-creator on the Wonder Man series.

, will serve as an executive producer and co-creator on the series. Andrew Guest will serve as head writer on the Wonder Man show. Cretton will executive produce and possibly direct on the series in addition to serving as co-creator with Guest.