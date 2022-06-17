Andrew Guest Tapped As Head Writer For Marvel “Wonder Man” Series At Disney+

Andrew Guest has been tapped to serve as head writer and executive producer on the new Wonder Man series in development for Disney+ from Marvel Studios, according to Variety.
What’s Happening:
- Part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Destin Danile Cretton is currently developing a new series based on Marvel’ Hero, Wonder Man, with Andrew Guest now reportedly signed on to serve as head writer and executive producer.
- Guest has worked with the MCU previously, serving as a consulting producer on the Disney+ series, Hawkeye, released late last year. Prior to that, Guest also worked on some comedy favorites, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Community, and 30 Rock.
- Reportedly, the new series focuses on Marvel Hero, Wonder Man. In the comics, Wonder Man’s real name is Simon Williams, the son of a wealthy industrialist whose company falls on hard times due to competition from Tony Stark’s Stark Industries. As a result, Williams accepts an offer from villain Baron Zemo that gives him ionic superpowers including super strength and durability. After fighting the Avengers several times, Wonder Man ultimately joined their ranks.
- Guest will reportedly serve as co-creator for the series as well, alongside Cretton who is currently under an overall deal with Marvel Studios and Onyx Collective, an announcement that occurred with the announcement that Cretton would return to write and direct a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now