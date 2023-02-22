Stella Meghie Tapped to Direct Multiple Episodes of Marvel’s “Wonder Man”

According to Deadline, Stella Meghie (The Photographer) has been tapped to direct multiple episodes of the upcoming Marvel series for Disney+, Wonder Man.

What’s Happening:

The exact number of episodes Meghie will direct is unknown, but it is believed to be multiple episodes.

Daniel Destin Cretton, who directed and co-wrote Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings , will direct multiple episodes as well, with Andrew Guest serving as head writer.

Meghie already had strong ties with Disney as the two are developing Tiana , a new animated series for Disney+ continuing the story of the main character from The Princess and the Frog .

, a new animated series for Disney+ continuing the story of the main character from . Disney reportedly wished to continue their relationship with Meghie, leading to her landing this directing gig on Wonder Man.

About Wonder Man:

The series will focus on the Marvel character Simon Williams, a.k.a. Wonder Man, portrayed by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

The only other announced cast member for the series is Ben Kingsley, who will reprise his role as Trevor Slattery

Created by writer Stan Lee and artists Don Heck and Jack Kirby, Wonder Man was first introduced to Marvel Comics in 1964 in The Avengers #9.