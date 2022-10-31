Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Tapped to Portray Wonder Man in the New Marvel Series for Disney+

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been tapped to portray the titular Wonder Man in the upcoming Marvel series for Disney+, according to Deadline.

Abdul-Mateen II, who appeared in DC’s Aquaman as Black Manta, will be jumping ship to Marvel for the role of Wonder Man.

The series will focus on the Marvel character Simon Williams, a.k.a. Wonder Man. In the comics, Williams is the son of a wealthy industrialist whose company falls on hard times due to competition from Tony Stark's Stark Industries. Williams then accepts an offer from villain Baron Zemo that gives him ionic superpowers including super strength and durability. After fighting the Avengers several times, Wonder Man ultimately joined their ranks.

The only other announced cast member for the series is Ben Kingsley, who will reprise his role as Trevor Slattery

Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed and co-wrote Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will serve as an executive producer and co-creator on the Wonder Man series.

Andrew Guest will serve as head writer on the Wonder Man show. Cretton will executive produce and possibly direct on the series in addition to serving as co-creator with Guest.

Created by writer Stan Lee and artists Don Heck and Jack Kirby, Wonder Man was first introduced to Marvel Comics in 1964 in The Avengers #9.