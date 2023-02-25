Lauren Glazier Joins the Cast of Marvel’s “Wonder Man” Disney+ Series

Lauren Glazier has been cast in a supporting role in the upcoming Marvel series for Disney+, Wonder Man, according to Deadline.

Currently, no details are known about Glazier’s role in Wonder Man .

. Glazier is known for her series regular role in Netflix’s Mindhunter , as well as Tales of the Walking Dead .

, as well as . The series will focus on the Marvel character Simon Williams, a.k.a. Wonder Man, portrayed by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Ben Kingsley will reprise his role as Trevor Slattery

Daniel Destin Cretton, who directed and co-wrote Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings , will direct multiple episodes, in addition to Stella Meghie

, will direct multiple episodes, in addition to Cretton will also executive produce along with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige .

Created by writer Stan Lee and artists Don Heck and Jack Kirby, Wonder Man was first introduced to Marvel Comics in 1964 in The Avengers #9.