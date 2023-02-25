Lauren Glazier Joins the Cast of Marvel’s “Wonder Man” Disney+ Series

Lauren Glazier has been cast in a supporting role in the upcoming Marvel series for Disney+, Wonder Man, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Currently, no details are known about Glazier’s role in Wonder Man.
- Glazier is known for her series regular role in Netflix’s Mindhunter, as well as Tales of the Walking Dead.
- The series will focus on the Marvel character Simon Williams, a.k.a. Wonder Man, portrayed by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. In the comics, Williams is the son of a wealthy industrialist whose company falls on hard times due to competition from Tony Stark’s Stark Industries. Williams then accepts an offer from villain Baron Zemo that gives him ionic superpowers including super strength and durability. After fighting the Avengers several times, Wonder Man ultimately joined their ranks.
- Ben Kingsley will reprise his role as Trevor Slattery in the series.
- Daniel Destin Cretton, who directed and co-wrote Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will direct multiple episodes, in addition to Stella Meghie, with Andrew Guest serving as head writer.
- Cretton will also executive produce along with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
- Created by writer Stan Lee and artists Don Heck and Jack Kirby, Wonder Man was first introduced to Marvel Comics in 1964 in The Avengers #9.
