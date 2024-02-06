Crew Member Passes Away After Falling From Set of Marvel’s “Wonder Man”

A crew member has reportedly passed away after falling from the rafters working on the set of Marvel’s Wonder Man show, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Reports indicate that a crew member working at Radford Studios on the set of Marvel’s Wonder Man has passed away after falling off the rafters.
- The rigger was reportedly working on the set for the new series at the time, and there was no filming of the production happening when he fell.
- A spokesperson from Marvel confirmed the news with Deadline, telling them “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident.”
- The production of the show has already been delayed, set to begin next month, after the dual strikes taking place in Hollywood last year with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA.
- Marvel’s Wonder Man is set to star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and follows Simon Williams, who in the comics, is the son of a wealthy industrialist whose company falls on hard times due to competition from Tony Stark’s Stark Industries. Williams then accepts an offer from villain Baron Zemo that gives him ionic superpowers including super strength and durability. After fighting the Avengers several times, Wonder Man ultimately joined their ranks.
- As of press time, there is no estimated date when Wonder Man will arrive on Disney+, as it has been pulled from the schedule after the delays caused by the aforementioned strikes.