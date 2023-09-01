Marvel Gives Upcoming Disney+ Series New Dates – Including “Agatha: Darkhold Diaries,” “Echo” and “X-Men ’97”

Marvel Studios has pushed back the release date of a number of upcoming Disney+ series, partially due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes.
What’s Happening:
- According to The Hollywood Reporter, What If…?, Echo and Agatha: Coven of Chaos, now titled Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, are among the titles receiving new dates.
- While the strikes are a reason for these new dates, Marvel also reportedly wants to spread out its content in an effort to make each title an event for fans.
- The only unchanged date will be for Season 2 of Loki, which remains at October 6th, 2023.
- Here are the approximate new release dates:
- “What If…?” Season 2 – On or around Christmas Day (previously early 2023)
- “Echo” – January 2024 (previously November 27th, 2023)
- As previously planned, all episodes will drop on the same day.
- “X-Men ‘97“ – Early 2024 (previously fall 2023)
- A second season remains in the works.
- “Agatha: Darkhold Diaries” – Early Fall 2024 (previously winter 2023)
- The series will serve as a lead up to the Halloween season.
- Additionally, Ironheart, Daredevil: Born Again and Wonder Man have all been taken off the schedule.
- Ironheart has finished filming, but the latter two series were both paused mid-production due to the strikes.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now