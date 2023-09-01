Marvel Gives Upcoming Disney+ Series New Dates – Including “Agatha: Darkhold Diaries,” “Echo” and “X-Men ’97”

Marvel Studios has pushed back the release date of a number of upcoming Disney+ series, partially due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter What If…? , Echo and Agatha: Coven of Chaos , now titled Agatha: Darkhold Diaries , are among the titles receiving new dates.

, and , now titled , are among the titles receiving new dates. While the strikes are a reason for these new dates, Marvel also reportedly wants to spread out its content in an effort to make each title an event for fans.

The only unchanged date will be for Season 2 of Loki , which remains at October 6th, 2023.

, which remains at October 6th, 2023. Here are the approximate new release dates: “What If…?” Season 2 “Echo” As previously planned, all episodes will drop on the same day. “ X-Men ‘97 “ – Early 2024 (previously fall 2023) A second season remains in the works. “Agatha: Darkhold Diaries” The series will serve as a lead up to the Halloween season.

Additionally, Ironheart , Daredevil: Born Again and Wonder Man have all been taken off the schedule.

, and have all been taken off the schedule. Ironheart has finished filming, but the latter two series were both paused mid-production due to the strikes.