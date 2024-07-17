The Russo Brothers Being Eyed To Return For New “Avengers” Films

The Russo Brothers are, shockingly, heading back to the Avengers Campus as directors.

What’s Happening:

The Hollywood Reporter has released Marvel

The pair, formerly of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame Avengers films.

and films. Avengers’ future has been up-in-the-air after a couple box office slumps for the MCU, along with the ousting of convicted assaulter Jonathan Majors, but the Russo Brothers’ return is seemingly a ploy for Marvel to “get back to their roots”.

Avengers 5 and 6 are set for release in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

