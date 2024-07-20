Enso Rings Releases New Designs Inspired by “Deadpool & Wolverine”

The popular ring manufacturer has released a set of the accessories to celebrate the upcoming release of Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine. Let’s check them out!
What’s Happening:
- Silicon ring manufacturer Enso has released two new rings in anticipation of Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine.
- Enso is known for making flexible and comfortable rings for all lifestyles.
- With two variants, each themed to the titular characters, fans of the superheroes will love their simplistic design.
- Wolverine’s ring, which spots a Black Pearl and Yellow Topaz color scheme, contains the character's emblem along with etching to look like claw marks. The Wolverine ring is available here for $44.99.
- The Deadpool variant features a Black Pearl and Ruby color scheme with the Merc with the Mouth’s mask emblem and sleek line work inspired by the anti-hero’s katanas. You can purchase the Deadpool ring here for $44.99.
- If you can’t make up your mind about which ring to pick up or you want to match with someone special, the company is offering a discount bundle containing both rings. For $71.98, you can choose two Deadpool or Wolverine themed rings at various sizes. You can find the bundle here.
Read More on Deadpool & Wolverine: