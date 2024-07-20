Enso Rings Releases New Designs Inspired by “Deadpool & Wolverine”

The popular ring manufacturer has released a set of the accessories to celebrate the upcoming release of Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine. Let’s check them out!

What’s Happening:

Silicon ring manufacturer Enso has released two new rings in anticipation of Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine.

Enso is known for making flexible and comfortable rings for all lifestyles.

With two variants, each themed to the titular characters, fans of the superheroes will love their simplistic design.

Wolverine’s ring, which spots a Black Pearl and Yellow Topaz color scheme, contains the character's emblem along with etching to look like claw marks. The Wolverine ring is available here

The Deadpool variant features a Black Pearl and Ruby color scheme with the Merc with the Mouth’s mask emblem and sleek line work inspired by the anti-hero’s katanas. You can purchase the Deadpool ring here

If you can’t make up your mind about which ring to pick up or you want to match with someone special, the company is offering a discount bundle containing both rings. For $71.98, you can choose two Deadpool or Wolverine themed rings at various sizes. You can find the bundle here

