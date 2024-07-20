Limited Edition “Deadpool & Wolverine” Blind Al Collector’s Packs Coming to San Diego Comic-Con

Marvel, in collaboration with Jack in the Box and CGC Cards, is bringing the limited edition packs to the annual fan event. The exclusive offering will contain specifically curated art inspired by the upcoming film.

What’s Happening:

Marvel

Inspired by Deadpool’s favorite roommate, the new collectible will take over San Diego Comic-Con.

In partnership with Jack in the Box and CGC Cards, the packs will contain art inspired by Deadpool & Wolverine and each character’s appearances in Marvel Comics.

and each character’s appearances in Marvel Comics. The 6″ x 8″ high gloss prints will be limited to 4,000 units and are only available during SDCC 2024.

The Blind Al collector’s packs will be available at Booth #901 and #4315 for Comic-Con attendees. By submitting any three collectibles to CGC, fans will have the opportunity to pick up one of the limited 500/day packs. Only one pack, per day, per person will be given out.

Additionally, fans can pick up a pack at the Jack in the Box located on 1110 C Street in San Diego, CA. Between July 22nd and July 28th, the fast food location will distribute 2,000 of the packs with the purchase of Mini Chimi Bang Bangs and any size Coca-Cola beverage. Packs distributed at the restaurant will include exclusive deals for both Jack in the Box and Coca-Cola.

