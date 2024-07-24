Q&A – Marvel Studios President Kevin Fiege and “Deadpool & Wolverine” Director Shawn Levy Discuss R Rating, Soundtrack, and More

The theatrical release of Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated new movie Deadpool & Wolverine is just a couple days away, and last week Laughing Place was invited to participate in a press conference with its stars and creators. Below are some of the more interesting behind-the-scenes tidbits we learned from the film’s director Shawn Levy (Free Guy) and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

The first question Kevin Feige was asked by moderator Rob Delaney (who plays Peter in Deadpool & Wolverine) was, “What does the trio of Shawn Levy, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman bring to the [Marvel Cinematic Universe]?” And Feige’s answer was as follows: “Well, that’s a very big question. I mean, the simplest answer is they have brought this movie to the MCU. And this movie is amazing. What Shawn has done with this movie and what Ryan and Hugh have [brought] to the MCU, not only everything we know they can do with these characters, but the camaraderie and friendship and love that Shawn harnessed between the two of them– through the script, [into] the camera, and onto the screen– is remarkable.” Later an audience question came in asking Feige, “How important is Deadpool and Wolverine in the MCU? And from your point of view, in what ways does it mark a before and after for the saga?” Feige responded, “Well, I think every movie is important. But the most important thing is a great movie. And Shawn and Ryan and Hugh and this whole team have made a great movie.”

“So there's nothing better for [the] Cinematic Universe than a great movie coming out,” continued Feige. “The before and after, I mean, I think a lot of people talk about the R rating. Is every movie gonna be R rated after this? Of course not. But I hope every movie after this embraces its tonality the way Deadpool does, and the way this team was able to do on Deadpool & Wolverine. And also, now that we have the characters from the X-Men world and the mutants, that we haven't had access [to] before, I think this is the beginning of that. Everything post-Deadpool & Wolverine will be the mutant era coming into the MCU.” During the Q&A an interesting tidbit came in regarding the original 2000 X-Men film, and why the mutant superheroes in that movie wore black leather instead of something approximating the costumes fans were familiar with from the comic books and animated series. “There were studio [executives] in charge who knew that The Matrix had been a big hit,” replied Feige. “And The Matrix had black leather, so let’s put them in black leather.” Lastly for Kevin Feige, the Marvel Studios president commented on whether or not any of Deadpool’s humor was considered “too far” for this film, and he quoted the movie’s star and co-writer Ryan Reynolds as saying, “Deadpool always punches up, because it’s funny. He never punches down, because that’s mean.”

Moving on to Shawn Levy, his first question was about why Deadpool & Wolverine was his perfect entry point into the MCU. “Well, I think I got really lucky,” began Levy. “I got really, really lucky because I got to be the first filmmaker to put this duo together onscreen. I think the MCU is always at its best when it is giving us something that we don’t expect. And under this [Marvel Studios] banner, you have the capacity for a [Thor:] Ragnarok to sit alongside a Black Panther and an Iron Man. This ability to surprise us is the MCU at its best. And we had an opportunity collectively to do the first R rated MCU movie and the first pairing of Deadpool and Wolverine. So built into this opportunity was the chance to surprise and to do something new and unexpected.” Levy also had the opportunity to talk about supporting actors Matthew McFadyen and Emma Corrin, who play the film’s two villains– Mr. Paradox and Cassandra Nova, respectively. “I’m just feeling the privilege that we had. When you have Emma and Matthew playing the two major supporting roles in a movie, you have such a gift because they’re both such nimble, unpredictable actors. And that’s what we wanted from the beginning for Mr. Paradox and for Cassandra Nova. The way that Emma and Matthew plussed this movie with their talent and their dexterity, that really defined [the film’s quality].”

Next Levy talked about Ryan Reynolds’s taste in music, which formed the soundtrack for the film. “A Deadpool soundtrack is always unique. It’s something that is so Ryan-based. His taste is all over the place. And Deadpool movies always have a soundtrack that makes no sense on paper, 'cause it’s so diverse and disparate. But it just feels right in the movie. And the soundtrack of this one is no different. Lastly, Shawn Levy was asked to give advice to young creatives hoping to “push the envelope” like he has with Deadpool & Wolverine. “Well, it’s something I’ve been thinking about a lot, because this movie is in many ways a culmination of so many things I dreamed about for so long as a younger filmmaker. The encouragement I would give is, ‘You don’t know the outcome.’ It’s not an outcome until you stop making things. And I thought, ‘Oh, okay– I guess I’ll do Nickelodeon and Disney Channel shows.’ And then that led to movies. And then I thought, ‘Okay, well, I’ll be the family comedy guy with my Cheaper by the Dozen and my Night at the Museum. And then Real Steel led to this brotherhood and a [branching] out of comedy. You do not know what’s around the corner. Keep making things.” Levy concluded his thoughts with an emotional statement: “I think that this movie found the three of us at a stage and a moment in our [lives] where we are comfortable showing those more fragile parts. The movie has a warmth to Ryan’s performance, to Hugh’s Wolverine, that is revealing dimensions that haven’t necessarily been explored as much, and with as much open warmth. And I think that’s reflective of where we’re all at in our lives and in this friendship.”

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine will be released this Friday, July 26th, exclusively in theaters.