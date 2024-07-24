Photos: Mattel Creations Showcases SDCC Exclusives While Promising Announcements During Convention

Mattel’s premium collector brand, Mattel Creations, returned to San Diego Comic-Con with a lineup of event-exclusive items, plus a showcase of the latest and greatest toys for the young and young at heart. Take a virtual tour of Mattel’s booth with us, and visit MattelCreations.com/UnlockFandom beginning Thursday, July 25th, at 9:00 am PT for your chance to shop these event-exclusives from home.

We start our tour with the Star Wars Hot Wheels Starships Select brand. A display case featured many of the line's most recent releases.

Exclusive to San Diego Comic-Con is the Hot Wheels Star Wars Royal Naboo Starship. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, this diecast starship features silver chroming to make it look just like it did in the film. For those who want to keep it mint in the box, the packaging was also designed to be the perfect display.

In honor of the 40th anniversary of Marvel’s Secret Wars comic comes the SDCC-exclusive Hot Wheels RacerVerse Marvel Secret Wars mystery box. Most will receive Spider-Man in his symbiote suit driving his Spider-Buggy. If you get Wolverine, consider yourself lucky!

The packaging of the Hot Wheels RacerVerse Marvel Secret Wars cars is based on the comic’s first issue and the original action figures, and each comes with a replica of the lenticular coin-like shields that came with the original action figures.

The mystery box that houses your surprise car and card back reproduces artwork from the first issue of Marvel’s Secret Wars.

The Hot Wheels Racerverse line also includes other licensed vehicles with character drivers from the worlds of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel.

The other big Hot Wheels exclusive at Comic-Con is the Hot Wheels Batmobile Collector Set. Honoring the 85th anniversary of Batman, this 6-pack pairs each Batmobile with a mini-figure, all in a deluxe package designed for display.

The six Batmobiles and figures come from the classic TV series, (1966-1968), Tim Burton’s Batman (1989), Batman: The Animated Series (1992), Batman Forever (1995), Batman Begins (2005) and The Batman (2022).

The included display case is acrylic and can also be protected with an outer box.

With Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine about to take the world by storm, the Mattel Creations booth gave a first look at the upcoming Target-exclusive UNO Show ‘em No Mercy Deadpool game. The game features special rules just for Deadpool and fills each card with comic artwork.

Focusing on one of Mattel’s homegrown brands, Comic-Con attendees are invited into Mini BarbieLand, a place where space is never an issue? Always wanted a Barbie Dream House? That dream can now become a reality in miniature form.

Mattel Creations recently launched Barbie’s Dreamhouse from Barbie: The Movie as a collector’s item. Exclusive to Comic-Con is Ken’s version, the Mojo Dojo Casa House.

Mattel Creations is also about to reveal more products from Barbie: The Movie in honor of the film’s 1-year anniversary. Comic-Con attendees will be the first to see these new products in person when they’re announced this Friday.

Monster High is getting into the Comic-Con spirit with the Deadfast Ghoulia Yelps doll. This doll is in her 2011 cosplay outfit with accessories that include a tote bag, badge, comic book, booklet, and doll stand.

MEGA brought Monster High to life with a brick-built photo opportunity.

It coincides with the third MEGA Adult Builder set themed to Monster High.

Frankie Stein Boo-k Lab pays tribute to the first Monster High doll created for San Diego Comic-Con back in 2010. Featuring 362 pieces, the completed playset brings Fankie’s laboratory to life, complete with beakers, flasks, a microscope, and a voltage station.

The Monster High section of Mattel’s booth also features reveals throughout the convention.

Welcome… to Jurassic World. Mattel had a corner display full of playline toys from the latest trilogy in the Jurassic Park franchise.

This year’s exclusive release is the Jurassic World Hammond Collection Bubbles Up Jimmy Buffett Figure. Paying tribute to the music legend’s cameo in the film, the action figure finds him being attacked by two Dimorphodons while standing atop a margarita display stand.

Masters of the Universe is offering a big dose of nostalgia with the Two-Bad: Merger of Tuvar & Baddrah Deluxe Figure Set. It’s two action figures paired in a split-open box, which can be combined into one figure to replicate the events of the classic TV episode “The Ancient Mirror of Avathar.” The set includes the titular mirror plus a comic adaptation of the story.

A giant display case featured a covered-up item, so Masters of the Universe fans should expect some news during Comic-Con.

WWE fans love collecting their favorite wrestlers in action figure form, and Mattel Creations brought a huge collection of products to display at San Diego Comic-Con.

Exclusive to the event is the WWE Ultimate Edition Shawn Michaels Action Figure, which celebrates “The Heartbreak Kid”’s 40th anniversary. This action figure is inspired by Mr. WrestleMania’s appearance in the legendary WrestleMania XII Iron Man match.



