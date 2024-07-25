Photos: Marvel Booth at SDCC 2024 Highlights Costumes And Super Stories

The Marvel booth at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con includes a look at Marvel Studios’ recent and near future slate through costumes.

A welcoming display with their kinetic logo features costumes from the TVA, part of Loki and the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine.

Of course, Deadpool & Wolverine is a big highlight of the convention, coming out on July 26th in the middle of the convention festivities.

(Even Dogpool’s attire is featured!)

Valentine’s Day will bring Marvel Studios next theatrical release, Captain America: Brave New World.

With Sam Wilson officially taking over the Cap moniker, his suit and shield are also featured prominently in the booth.

The Marvel booth will be open all days of the convention, with much more news to (hopefully) come at Saturday’s Hall H presentation.

More Marvel News: