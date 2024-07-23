“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for July 23rd

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 181 – July 23, 2024

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Halloween Apparel, Accessories, Decor at Disney Store

You don’t have to have a dark side to be a monster about Halloween merchandise, you just have to have a love for all things spooky (and cute) and some time to swing by Disney Store! A new assortment of Halloween clothing, decor and accessories are available now and will be perfect to wear when you attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party or Oogie Boogie Bash!

Game Review: "Disney Lorcana TCG Gateway" is a Fun Way to Learn to Play (And a Great Value!)

Kyle shares his thoughts on Ravensburger’s new learn-to-play game Disney Lorcana TCG Gateway that will help new players have a much better understanding of the TCG.

Get Ready for Back to School Season With All Your Disney Must Haves

Back-to-school season is right around the corner, and students are getting ready for a brand new school year. Disney has all the must-haves to start the year right, including backpacks, stationery, apparel, and more.

Country Bear Musical Jamboree Gets New Attraction Poster and T-Shirt on Its Opening Day

Howdy folks! The all-new Country Bear Musical Jamboree is now officially open at the Magic Kingdom, and the park is celebrating with a new poster and T-Shirt.

Trader Sam's Grog Grotto Releases New Piranha Tiki Mug

The popular tiki bar located at Disney’s Polynesian Resort, known for its eccentric atmosphere and delicious drinks, is giving fans another opportunity to bring the luau home with them. Additionally, the purchase of the limited release mug comes with a drink!

You Never Know What You're Going to Get With These New Marvel Mini Mystery Spider-Bots From Disney Store

Who knows what you're going to get with these new Marvel Mini Mystery Spider-Bots from Disney Store! Each package contains one fierce little figure inspired by characters like Ant Man, Thor, Black Panther, and more.

The Merc With A Mouth Arrives In Your Home With Talkative New "Deadpool" Products

Hasbro announced the all new Marvel Motormouth Deadpool and a re-issue of the Marvel Legends Series Deadpool's Head Premium Interactive Head! Motormouth Deadpool features over 50 different phrases, light-up eyes, and annoying sound effects including a cuckoo clock, bullhorn, and more.

Sideshow and Moor-Art Gallery Reveal New X-Men Portrait Collection by Uzuri

In collaboration with Moor-Art Gallery, the online retailer is releasing 13 fan favorite character portraits. Fans can celebrate these iconic characters in their home with the new stunning prints.

Famed Artist Urban Aztec and Sideshow Open Preorders For New Stormtrooper Bust

The new 7″ bust, inspired by graffiti and Maya culture, features geometric designs and glyphs of modernized Mesoamerican iconography. Enhanced with pops of bright yellow and silver, the classic Stormtrooper look is enhanced by these unique elements.

Unbox and Preview New Star Wars Imperial Praetorian Guard Collectible Figure from Sideshow Collectibles

Inspired by the hit series The Mandalorian, the Imperial Praetorian Guard 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure by Hot Toys features carefully crafted armor in a sleek, glossy red finish. This highly articulated figure comes with a variety of hands, allowing for a wide range of dynamic pose options.

New RSVLTS and Breakfast Balls Star Wars Collection

RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has already taken over our summer shopping list with their exciting San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) line up spread over three awesome booths. But SDCC is still a few days away and the super high-grade Americana brand is dropping new Star Wars looks today that celebrate the entire franchise as well as 25 years of The Phantom Menace.

Add to Your Shopping List

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

Create Your Own Headbands Return to the Disneyland Resort Next Month

The popular Create Your Own Headbands are set to expand their presence at the Disneyland Resort next month. After debuting at the Disneyland Resort in April, Create Your Own Headbands are set to return on August 8th. While they were previously available at Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff in Disney California Adventure, wording on a Disney Parks Blog post seems to suggest that they haven’t been available in recent weeks.

Check Out the Exclusive Disney and Star Wars FiGPiNs Coming to San Diego Comic Con

The Unofficial SDCC Blog has shared that popular pin brand FiGPiN is back at this year’s San Diego Comic Con. With several Star Wars and Disney themed pins, these highly limited collectables will be must grab items for attendees.

RSVLTS Booths and Exclusives for SDCC 2024

Once again our friends at RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) are bringing a handful of exclusive looks to SDCC and are expanding their presence to THREE themed booths! Guests will find exclusive styles launching daily at the Lucasfilm Pavilion (#2019-K), the RSVLTS general booth (#3735) AND introducing a new booth this year, for RSVLTS golf lifestyle line, Breakfast Balls (#2044).

Hasbro Reveals Exclusive Star Wars and Marvel Figures For San Diego Comic Con

With Comic-Con 2024 just around the corner, Hasbro has revealed new action figures releasing specifically for the event. Among the desired collectibles are Darth Maul, Death’s Head, Transformers, G.I. Joe and more!

Flight Number #5241 to Funkoville International Airport is Now Boarding – Checkout Comic Con's Exclusive Funko Pop! Figures

The cartoonish figurines are some of the best and hardest to get collectables available at San Diego Comic Con. With a plethora of convention exclusive variants, let’s checkout some of the exciting options attendees will have the chance to get.

Limited Edition "Deadpool & Wolverine" Blind Al Collector's Packs Coming to San Diego Comic-Con

Marvel has revealed the upcoming release of the limited edition Blind Al collector’s packs that are inspired by Deadpool’s favorite roommate. In partnership with Jack in the Box and CGC Cards, the packs will contain art inspired by Deadpool & Wolverine and each character’s appearances in Marvel Comics.

Star Wars Doorables Coming to San Diego Comic-Con 2024 with 5 Event-Exclusive Figures and New Releases on Display

Just Play is heading to San Diego Comic-Con for the first time in 2024 with some new and exclusive Star Wars Doorables, available in the Lucasfilm Pavilion (Booth 2913-A). The booth will also offer a Multi-Peek of the upcoming second series of collectible figures. Take a look at the exciting new Star Wars Doorables fans will soon be able to collect.

Hasbro Pulse Reveals New Marvel Legends Jean Grey and Phoenix Force Set

Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Jean Grey and Phoenix Force! This collectible Jean Grey figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's X-Men comic book series.

Cheeky New Wireless Controller Designed by Deadpool Comes to Xbox

In anticipation of Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine coming to theaters on July 26th, Deadpool himself has teamed up with Xbox to design a custom Xbox Wireless Controller that everyone will want to get their hands on. Ooo wee!

Deadpool Designs a Cheeky Wolverine-Inspired Xbox Controller

Deadpool is not the only one getting “cheeked up” – as following the announcement of a cheeky Xbox controller designed by Deadpool, fans clamored for a Wolverine counterpart. Xbox has heard those wishes and will soon release a limited edition Xbox controller, with assets also designed by Deadpool.

Enso Rings Releases New Designs Inspired by "Deadpool & Wolverine"

Silicon ring manufacturer Enso has released two new rings in anticipation of Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine. Enso is known for making flexible and comfortable rings for all lifestyles. With two variants, each themed to the titular characters, fans of the superheroes will love their simplistic design.

Hasbro's "The Mandalorian" Incinerator Stormtrooper Voice Changing Helmet Available for Preorder on Entertainment Earth

A new product from Hasbro will allow you to recreate the most intense moments from The Mandalorian with the movie-accurate, full sized, highly detailed helmet. With the touch of a button, the replica will transform your voice making you sound like a Galactic Empire soldier.

*Special thanks to Tony Betti, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Tricia Kennedy, Luke Manning, Alex Reif and Rebekah Moseley who contributed to this week’s Barely Necessities Round Up.*

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!