Country Bear Musical Jamboree Gets New Attraction Poster and T-Shirt on Its Opening Day

Howdy folks! The all-new Country Bear Musical Jamboree is now officially open at the Magic Kingdom, and the park is celebrating with a new poster and T-Shirt.

What’s Happening:

  • A new attraction poster for the Country Bear Musical Jamboree can be found underneath the Main Street Train Station as guests enter the Magic Kingdom.
  • The poster features the new costumes for some of the beloved Country Bears, such as Henry, Big Al, Trixie, Teddi Barra and Wendell.
  • This poster joins another new addition, that being Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
  • Meanwhile, guests can pick up the only new piece of merchandise featuring the bears – a T-Shirt – at the Frontier Trading Post opposite Grizzly Hall.

