Country Bear Musical Jamboree Gets New Attraction Poster and T-Shirt on Its Opening Day

Howdy folks! The all-new Country Bear Musical Jamboree is now officially open at the Magic Kingdom, and the park is celebrating with a new poster and T-Shirt.
What’s Happening:
- A new attraction poster for the Country Bear Musical Jamboree can be found underneath the Main Street Train Station as guests enter the Magic Kingdom.
- The poster features the new costumes for some of the beloved Country Bears, such as Henry, Big Al, Trixie, Teddi Barra and Wendell.
- This poster joins another new addition, that being Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
- Meanwhile, guests can pick up the only new piece of merchandise featuring the bears – a T-Shirt – at the Frontier Trading Post opposite Grizzly Hall.
- Click here to see a performance of the all-new Country Bear Musical Jamboree, which is now open daily at the Magic Kingdom.
- Can’t make it out to the park? The show’s soundtrack is now available to stream on your favorite streaming platforms.
- Jeremiah recaps the D23 Mem-BEAR Gatherin’ – where he got to learn more about what went into creating the all-new show.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Guests heading to Disney Springs can check out a model of a room at Disney’s Riviera Resort in the now open second floor of the Disney Vacation Club Welcome Center.
- Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney’s Animal Kingdom has welcomed a new Hartmann’s mountain zebra foal to their savanna.
- Following the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a new bus wrap inspired by the finale scene is now cruising the streets of Walt Disney World.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com