Country Bear Musical Jamboree Gets New Attraction Poster and T-Shirt on Its Opening Day

Howdy folks! The all-new Country Bear Musical Jamboree is now officially open at the Magic Kingdom, and the park is celebrating with a new poster and T-Shirt.

A new attraction poster for the Country Bear Musical Jamboree can be found underneath the Main Street Train Station as guests enter the Magic Kingdom.

The poster features the new costumes for some of the beloved Country Bears, such as Henry, Big Al, Trixie, Teddi Barra and Wendell.

This poster joins another new addition, that being Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Meanwhile, guests can pick up the only new piece of merchandise featuring the bears – a T-Shirt – at the Frontier Trading Post opposite Grizzly Hall.

