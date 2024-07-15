New Zebra Foal Joins Savanna at Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Kilimanjaro Safaris, the attraction that can only be found at Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World, has welcomed a new Hartmann’s mountain zebra foal to their savanna.

What’s Happening:

Dr. Mark Penning has taken to his Instagram account to share that a new Hartmann’s mountain zebra foal has joined the herd on the savanna at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Guests aboard the signature attraction at the park, Kilimanjaro Safaris, can see the new foal, who joins second-time mom Juno and sister Cricket, on the savanna.

Based on Penning’s caption of the photo set which reads “Great news on the savanna! A new Hartmann’s mountain zebra foal joined the herd after being born to second-time mom, Juno! Be on the lookout for mom, baby and her sister, Cricket, out on Kilimanjaro Safaris!”, it seems that the new foal doesn’t have a name just yet but likely will soon.

On Kilimanjaro Safaris, guests board an open-air safari vehicle and brace themselves as they begin a guided tour into the African outback—where over 34 different species of exotic African wildlife roam, cage-free. As the bumpy transportation rides over rugged terrain, guests can look for an array of exotic animals in a variety of unique habitats, with a helpful guide providing you with valuable information about the land and its inhabitants.

Plus, they might even see the aforementioned new foal, and/or the park’s newest baby elephant, Corra,

