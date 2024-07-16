Second Floor Of Disney Springs Disney Vacation Club Welcome Center Now Open

Guests heading to Disney Springs can check out a model of a room at Disney’s Riviera Resort and maybe grab some light refreshments in the now open second floor of the Disney Vacation Club Welcome Center.

What’s Happening:

There, guests can learn about membership in the Disney Vacation Club, and even see a model of a room at Disney’s Riviera Resort.

The area also allows guests to relax and refresh with some light refreshments, and even meet with a Disney Vacation Club guide for more information about the club itself.

The Disney Vacation Club Welcome Center originally debuted earlier this year in the Town Centre area of Disney Springs. The center, known as “Gateway to Discovery” took over the former Alex and Ani location near Guest Relations, and includes interactive video kiosks, models of DVC locations, and even photo backdrops and opportunities.

It should be noted that the Gateway to Discovery space on the first floor is open during Disney Springs hours, whereas the second floor model and lounge area can be seen upon inquiry daily from noon to 7:30 PM.

While the second floor of the Welcome Center features a model of a room at Disney's Riviera Resort, you can get a closer look at the new Cabins at Fort Wilderness Resort through all of our coverage here

