New Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Bus Wrap Debuts at Walt Disney World

Following the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at the Magic Kingdom, a new bus wrap inspired by the finale scene is now cruising the streets of Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- Characters from The Princess and the Frog are featured on this new bus wrap, including Tiana, Naveen, Louis, Charlotte and Eudora.
- The characters appear as they do in the finale scene of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, where they perform the original song “Special Spice.”
- We spotted this bus picking up guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios yesterday.
- This is part of 90 new buses that have been added to the growing bus fleet across the Resort, which also include designs inspired by Zootopia and Ratatouille.
- Other new bus wraps have featured character designs of Figment, Orange Bird and Chip ‘n’ Dale – with a 101 Dalmations design also expected to debut this year.
- These buses feature the updated interior that includes WiFi access as well as charging ports.
- They are also outfitted with updated accessibility features for guests using mobility devices, making the boarding process even smoother.
More Walt Disney World News:
- The soundtrack to the Country Bear Musical Jamboree will be available on streaming platforms this Wednesday, July 17th.
- Walt Disney World celebrated seven Florida nonprofit organizations and the great work they do in the community by surprising them with a new $500,000 donation as part of the Disney Grants program.
- Peter Pan’s Flight is now closed for a six-week refurbishment at the Magic Kingdom.
