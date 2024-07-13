New Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Bus Wrap Debuts at Walt Disney World

Following the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at the Magic Kingdom, a new bus wrap inspired by the finale scene is now cruising the streets of Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

Characters from The Princess and the Frog are featured on this new bus wrap, including Tiana, Naveen, Louis, Charlotte and Eudora.

The characters appear as they do in the finale scene of Tiana's Bayou Adventure, where they perform the original song "Special Spice."

We spotted this bus picking up guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

This is part of 90 new buses

Other new bus wraps have featured character designs of Figment, Orange Bird. A 101 Dalmatians design also expected to debut this year.

design also expected to debut this year. These buses feature the updated interior that includes WiFi access as well as charging ports.

They are also outfitted with updated accessibility features for guests using mobility devices, making the boarding process even smoother.

