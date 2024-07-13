New Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Bus Wrap Debuts at Walt Disney World

Following the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at the Magic Kingdom, a new bus wrap inspired by the finale scene is now cruising the streets of Walt Disney World.

  • Characters from The Princess and the Frog are featured on this new bus wrap, including Tiana, Naveen, Louis, Charlotte and Eudora.
  • The characters appear as they do in the finale scene of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, where they perform the original song “Special Spice.”
  • We spotted this bus picking up guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios yesterday.

  • This is part of 90 new buses that have been added to the growing bus fleet across the Resort, which also include designs inspired by Zootopia and Ratatouille.
  • Other new bus wraps have featured character designs of Figment, Orange Bird and Chip ‘n’ Dale – with a 101 Dalmations design also expected to debut this year.
  • These buses feature the updated interior that includes WiFi access as well as charging ports.
  • They are also outfitted with updated accessibility features for guests using mobility devices, making the boarding process even smoother.

