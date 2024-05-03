Photos: New Orange Bird Bus Wrap Debuts at Walt Disney World

Another new bus wrap design has made its debut at Walt Disney World, this time featuring the beloved Orange Bird.
What’s Happening:
- Similar in design to other character centric bus wraps featuring characters like Mickey, Minnie, and their friends, is this brand new Orange Bird design.
- We spotted a bus sporting this design outside the Magic Kingdom yesterday, one of its first days driving the streets of the Resort.
- This is part of 90 new buses that have been added to the growing bus fleet across the Resort, which also include designs inspired by Zootopia and Ratatouille.
- More buses are planned to debut throughout the year, with new designs featuring 101 Dalmatians, Chip ‘n’ Dale, Figment and more!
- These buses feature the updated interior that includes WiFi access as well as charging ports.
- They are also outfitted with updated accessibility features for guests using mobility devices, making the boarding process even smoother.
- While at the Magic Kingdom yesterday, we also spotted one of the new Zootopia buses driving by.
More Walt Disney World News:
- A virtual queue will be in use for tomorrow's Star Wars Day merchandise release at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- Le Cellier Steakhouse and Coral Reef Restaurant at EPCOT have introduced some new menu items.
- The Smellephants are finally on parade at the Magic Kingdom. The new scavenger hunt experience, presented by Scentsy, has arrived in Storybook Circus almost a year after it was initially announced.
