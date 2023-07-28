“Smellephants on Parade” Interactive Experience Coming Soon to Storybook Circus at the Magic Kingdom

“Smellephants on Parade” – a new interactive experience – is coming soon to Storybook Circus at the Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks announced “Smellephants on Parade” with a brief tweet

“Smellephants on Parade” will be a family-friendly “search and sniff” adventure in Storybook Circus.

The experience will be sponsored by Scentsy

The concept art also shows what can best be described as a popcorn-colored elephant statue.

Disney promised that more “relephant” details will be revealed in the future.

