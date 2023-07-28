“Smellephants on Parade” Interactive Experience Coming Soon to Storybook Circus at the Magic Kingdom

“Smellephants on Parade” – a new interactive experience – is coming soon to Storybook Circus at the Magic Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks announced “Smellephants on Parade” with a brief tweet that serves to only tease us on the new experience.
- “Smellephants on Parade” will be a family-friendly “search and sniff” adventure in Storybook Circus.
- The experience will be sponsored by Scentsy, who seem to also be taking over sponsorship of Dumbo The Flying Elephant, according to the concept art above.
- The concept art also shows what can best be described as a popcorn-colored elephant statue.
- Disney promised that more “relephant” details will be revealed in the future.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Signage is now in place at Shiki-Sai, a new table service restaurant that will be found at EPCOT's Japan pavilion.
- Take a tour of one of the most unique elements of this year’s EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival – the Brew-Wing Lab at the Odyssey Pavilion.
- World Princess Week is returning from August 20th–26th, and a variety of princess-inspired treats will be available at Disney Parks across the globe all month long.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning