Photos / Video: Tour the Muppetational Brew-Wing Lab at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 2023

The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival kicks off for 2023 tomorrow, July 27th. Today, we were able to get a sneak preview of one of the most unique elements of this year’s festival – the Brew-Wing Lab at the Odyssey Pavilion.

New at the festival this year, Brew-Wing Lab at the Odyssey invites guests to go on a flavorful adventure featuring the culinary creations – and madcap mishaps – of Muppet Labs. With Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and his trusty partner Beaker as their hosts, festival goers can sample concoctions that include both traditional chicken wings and plant-based options. The Odyssey has been decked out in Muppet Labs-inspired decor.

Let’s begin with a look at some of the food and beverage offerings available within. Delight in novel flavors like Unnecessarily Spicy, Yet Extremely Tasty Scotch Bonnet Pepper-Curry Wings with Cool Cucumber Yogurt and Peanut Butter and Jelly Sticky Wings.

Our own Jeremiah Good had the chance to try these spicy wings:

Here is @jeremiahgood trying the Unnecessarily Spicy, Yet Extremely Tasty Scotch Bonnet Pepper-Curry Wings at the preview of the Muppet Labs at the years Food & Wine. #tasteepcot pic.twitter.com/gCF1aXSy7s — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) July 26, 2023

Or enjoy traditional flavors with a new twist, such as Impossible Buffalo Chicken Tenders with plant-based blue cheese, plant-based ranch and celery.

Innovative beverages like the puckery Pickle Milkshake and the Frozen Fusion featuring Twinings Pomegranate and Raspberry Herbal Tea fused with Orange Ice Cream Molecules provide the perfect cooling accompaniments.

Jeremiah also tried the (what is likely to be) infamous Pickle Milkshake:

Here is the tasting of the Pickle Milkshake. pic.twitter.com/5tLWNUkNx2 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) July 26, 2023

At our preview, we got to preview some items from other Festival Marketplaces, including Flavors of America, Canada and Shimmering Sips.

BEER FLIGHT (FLAVORS OF AMERICA)

Goose Island Beer Co. Neon Beer Hug – Chicago

Left Hand Brewing Sawtooth Amber Ale – Southwest USA

Rogue Dreamland American Lager – Pacific Northwest

In the video below, see Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker of The Muppets as they appear in the Brew-Wing Lab, plus a tour of the food and beverage offerings available within:

As with the previous Figment and Orange Bird overlays for past festivals, the interior of the Odyssey has been decked out with lots of fun Muppet Labs details – from the walls, even down to the tables.

We even spotted a Hidden Mickey!

Stay tuned over the next few days for continuing coverage from the kick-off of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.