Photos and Video: Smellephants on Parade Arrive at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

The Smellephants are finally on parade in Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. The new scavenger hunt experience, presented by Scentsy, has arrived in Storybook Circus almost a year after it was initially announced.

Guests hoping to search for all of the Smellephants can head to Storybook Circus, where signs will let them know that “whiff-sistants” are needed.

From there, guests can head to Big Top Souvenirs and speak to the Cast Members at the ticket booth outside to pick up their scavenger hunt map.

Once they have their map, guests can begin their search for the Smellephants, place in the corresponding stickers in the correct spots on the map along the way.

Once they’ve found all of the Smellephants, guests can head back to the Cast Members who gave them the map to become and official “whiff-sistant.”

Check out the new experience in the video below:

If you’d like to check out the new Smellephants for yourself, or any of the other fun that’s in store for Walt Disney World this summer Mouse Fan Travel