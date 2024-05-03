Virtual Queue to Be Used for Star Wars Day Merchandise Release at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Guests looking to purchase this year’s exclusive Star Wars Day merchandise tomorrow at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will have to make use of a virtual queue.
What’s Happening:
- As with the release of the 35th anniversary merchandise earlier this week, Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be using a virtual queue for the release of this year’s “May the 4th Be With You” merchandise line.
- Celebrate Star Wars Day by pouring over an exciting mix of Star Wars-themed adult and youth apparel, collectibles and limited-release pins.
- This release will of course take place on May 4th, 2024 at the Stage 1 Company Store near Muppet*Vision 3D.
- Guests can join the virtual queue starting at 7:00 a.m. ET on May 4th. Please be aware that you do not need to be at Disney’s Hollywood Studios when you request to join the virtual queue.
More Star Wars “May the 4th” News:
- Our friends at RSVLTS have revealed new Star Wars Kunuflex styles as the first part of their multi-day May the 4th series.
- Just a few days after May 4th, The Simpsons will debut a new Star Wars-inspired short on Disney+, titled May the 12th Be With You.
- In celebration of the re-release of The Phantom Menace in theaters, a new R2-D2 popcorn bucket will be available at AMC Theatres.
- Mission complete. Star Wars: The Bad Batch wrapped up its final season on Disney+ and seven new posters have been released in celebration of the finale.
