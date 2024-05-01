Final Posters for “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” Released as Series Wraps Up on Disney+

Mission complete. Star Wars: The Bad Batch wrapped up its final season on Disney+ today and seven new posters have been released in celebration of the finale.
- A final team poster (seen above) was released in conjunction with today’s finale, featuring Omega, Hunter, Echo, Wrecker, Crosshair and Batcher.
- Additionally, six new character posters were released, depicting various characters who played a big role in the show’s final season, including:
- A “Clone X” Trooper
- Asajj Ventress
- Rampart
- Fennec Shand
- Jax, Sami, Eva, and Bayrn
- Phee Genoa
- You can watch the complete series of Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+ now.
About “Star Wars: The Bad Batch”
- In the epic final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the Batch will have their limits tested in the fight to reunite with Omega as she faces challenges of her own inside a remote Imperial science lab. With the group fractured and facing threats from all directions, they will have to seek out unexpected allies, embark on dangerous missions, and muster everything they have learned to free themselves from the Empire.
- Check out Mike’s weekly episode recaps for the series here.