Final Posters for “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” Released as Series Wraps Up on Disney+

Mission complete. Star Wars: The Bad Batch wrapped up its final season on Disney+ today and seven new posters have been released in celebration of the finale.

A final team poster (seen above) was released in conjunction with today’s finale, featuring Omega, Hunter, Echo, Wrecker, Crosshair and Batcher.

Additionally, six new character posters were released, depicting various characters who played a big role in the show’s final season, including: A “Clone X” Trooper Asajj Ventress Rampart Fennec Shand Jax, Sami, Eva, and Bayrn Phee Genoa



